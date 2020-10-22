DEA Drug Take Back Day to be held Oct. 24 – find out where you can dispose of prescription drugs

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescription opioid pills to West Virginia, a state disproportionately ravaged by deaths caused by the addictive drugs. Now, lawmakers want executives of those companies […]

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its annual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24.

The DEA has set up drop-off locations all across the country for people to dispose of prescription drugs.

During the event, tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of drugs will be collected. DEA also says they will accept vape pens or e-cigarette devices if the batteries are removed.

Liquids, syringes and other sharp objects cannot be dropped off. No illegal drugs will be accepted.

The service is free and entirely anonymous with no questions asked.

According to a release from the DEA, rates of prescription drug abuse are “alarmingly high” in the U.S., along with accidental poisonings and overdoses.

The drug collection sites will be adhering to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

“The initiative – now in its tenth year – addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” said

DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly

susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Together with our partners, we are not only holding

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, but offering other ways to dispose of unwanted, unused,

and expired prescription medications.”

You can find the closest collection site by clicking here.

To safely dispose of prescription drugs any other time of the year, bring them to any of the DEA’s 11,000 authorized collectors. You can learn more about how to do so by clicking here.