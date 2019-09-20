DB band preparing for Tournament of Roses parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett Band will appear on the national stage yet again in just a few months.

The band was invited to participate in the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade on New Years Day in Pasadena, California.

This will mark the band’s fourth appearance in the Rose Parade.

The president of the Tournament of Roses Association, Laura Farber, was in Kingsport on Thursday as the band prepared for the big event.

“They earned their right to be in this parade,” Farber said. “It wasn’t just based on an application like all of the other bands. This band we got to watch. We got to see them compete and we said, “Wow! We have got to get Dobyns-Bennett in our parade.'”

The DB Band is just one of 16 high schools bands participating in the parade out of hundreds of band that applied.