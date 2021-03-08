Daytime’s Amy Lynn sits down with 2020 local ‘Remarkable Women’ contest winner

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On International Women’s Day, Daytime’s Amy Lynn was able to sit down with last year’s local Remarkable Women contest winner, Mary Anne Sowers.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WJHL will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Starting Tuesday, we will once again feature four incredible women in the Tri-Cities region.

You can watch each of their stories on News Channel 11 at 5 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

We will be revealing the local winner on April 1.