Daylight Saving Time: Fall back Sunday

(WJHL) – Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Sunday, as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is also reminding Tennesseans to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when changing their clocks.

“Working smoke alarms are a proven lifesaver in the event of a home fire,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Hodgen Mainda in a press release. “As daylight saving time ends, I encourage Tennesseans to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. If Tennesseans need working smoke alarms, I urge them to contact their local fire departments and ask if they participate in the ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ free smoke alarm program today.”

According to the release, most fatal fires occur at night while victims are sleeping. The smoke and toxic gases generated by a fire can cause people to sleep more deeply which reduces the likelihood of surviving a fire. A working smoke alarm can double the chances of survival by increasing the amount of time a person has to escape a house fire.

To help ensure the safety of Tennesseans, the fire marshal advised consumers should replace the batteries twice a year in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors unless they have smoke alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, which require the entire smoke alarm be replaced when the alarm chirps. This reduces the chance of alarms chirping to indicate low batteries.

The release also stated that many times, a battery is removed and not replaced, putting a home’s occupants at risk. There’s no way to predict when a fire will occur, so even one night without an operational smoke alarm can be dangerous.