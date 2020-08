HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Doe River Gorge Ministries will host Day Quest at Doe River on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 per person, with those aged 7 years and under free.

This includes a zip-line, water basketball, train rides, climbing tower, water obstacle course, and more.

The entertainment site has listed guidelines due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and requires temperature checks upon entry.

The News Channel 11 team will have more about Saturday’s event on-air.