Day of Caring at Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground in Warriors State Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Volunteers gathered at Darrell’s Dream Playground in Warriors Park Saturday for a Day of Caring.

The volunteers gathered to rake up leaves, plant greenery, mulch, pressure wash playground equipment, weed, and clean up all areas of the playground.

The Day of Caring is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, high school Key Clubs, TN Achieves, the Kingsport Lions Club, the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Kingsport Jaycees. Sponsors include Walmart, Chef’s Pizza, Perkins and Mycroft Signs.

According to a press release, Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground is a popular family destination where children of all abilities can learn and play together. The first phase of the playground opened at Warriors’ Path in April 2007.

The playground complex includes a variety of outdoor recreation experiences for children of all abilities.

Warriors’ Path was the first state park in the nation to provide a Boundless Playground for visitors.

The playground complex includes an area for children ages 2-5, along with a playground for children 5-12, a sand island and the “A-MAZE-ing” interactive area. The playground also features an eight-station interactive Braille Trail with the theme of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

It also includes a fully accessible treehouse where children can learn about the history of Warriors’ Path State Park and native wildlife in the area.

The Friends of Warriors’ Path fosters conservation and educational efforts and assists park staff in preserving and protecting facilities and resources, the release said.

Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground draws over 165,000 visitors per year.

Efforts are underway to replace the Braille Trail signage and treehouse signage through grants from the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, Kingsport Lions Club and the Palmer Center Foundation.

For more information on the park, please visit the website here.