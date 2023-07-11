BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) announced that David Scott has been appointed as the new superintendent.

The announcement from the district said Scott will begin his role on August 1. His appointment comes after Keith Perrigan transitioned to become Washington County, Va.’s superintendent.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen as the superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools,” said Scott. “Bristol City Public Schools has historically benefited from strong leadership and a dedicated professional staff. I have been impressed with the enthusiasm and genuine passion for the school division that each member of the school board has shared.”

“I consider myself very fortunate to be joining such a supportive environment. I truly look forward to serving the Bristol community and working alongside the school administrators, teachers, division staff, and community members to provide first-rate opportunities for our students.”

Scott has been the assistant superintendent of operations for Henry County Public Schools since 2018. He brings with him nearly 20 years of experience in education from his work as a teacher, principal and director of student support services at other districts.

Bristol, Virginia School Board Chair Randy Alvis said he believes Scott is a good fit for the job.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome Dr. Scott and we eagerly anticipate the impact his guidance will have on the students, employees, and schools of BVPS for years to come,” Alvis said. “With his expertise and dedication to our community, we are confident in our continued progress and advancement.”