WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fifteen students at David Crockett High School took and passed an exam often required of restaurant managers.

A release from the school states that students from the culinary arts program received their certification as Servsafe Managers after passing. The exam demonstrates that participants understand the dangers of foodborne illness and know how to prevent it and promote safety.

Crockett’s culinary program offers the Servsafe Manager Certification Exam at no cost to students. By being certified, students are already highly qualified should they choose to go into the foodservice industry.

“Students must undergo extensive training to pass the examination and are able to apply their knowledge in class as the students provide catering services to the school as well as to the public,” the release states.

The students who received their certification are as follows:

Gabriel Norman

Savanna Durham

Ava Miller

Ireland Snapp

Katie Onks

Mackenzie Broughton

Kourtney Aloisio

Connor Carlson

Andrew Fasanati

Hannah Campbell

Alexis Hawkins

Lauren Hale

Harley Boehl

Maggie Bellamy

Caleb Painter

Crockett students may enter the culinary program as freshmen.