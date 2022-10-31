WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fifteen students at David Crockett High School took and passed an exam often required of restaurant managers.
A release from the school states that students from the culinary arts program received their certification as Servsafe Managers after passing. The exam demonstrates that participants understand the dangers of foodborne illness and know how to prevent it and promote safety.
Crockett’s culinary program offers the Servsafe Manager Certification Exam at no cost to students. By being certified, students are already highly qualified should they choose to go into the foodservice industry.
“Students must undergo extensive training to pass the examination and are able to apply their knowledge in class as the students provide catering services to the school as well as to the public,” the release states.
The students who received their certification are as follows:
- Gabriel Norman
- Savanna Durham
- Ava Miller
- Ireland Snapp
- Katie Onks
- Mackenzie Broughton
- Kourtney Aloisio
- Connor Carlson
- Andrew Fasanati
- Hannah Campbell
- Alexis Hawkins
- Lauren Hale
- Harley Boehl
- Maggie Bellamy
- Caleb Painter
Crockett students may enter the culinary program as freshmen.