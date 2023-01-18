JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four David Crockett high schoolers showed a varsity cheerleading program taking place across the pond was a success.

The four represented the Tri-Cities as All Americans in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

Karma Blackburn, Hannah Deloach, Ella Lands and Tori Tweed performed with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on Piccadilly in what may have been their largest audience yet. 500,000 on the street and a TV audience of 500 million.

For Tweed, it was her first time being out of the country and she said she was excited to meet new people from all over.