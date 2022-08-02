JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett High School is pitching in a helping hand for those affected by recent devastating floods in Kentucky.

In a post on Twitter, school officials said they have been in contact with the coach for Letcher County Central, who Crockett’s football team is set to play in the second week of the season. Letcher County Central’s coach told them that their entire community has been affected worse than he has ever seen before.

The coach for Letcher County Central added that his team has six players and two coaches who lost everything they had, including clothes and shoes.

The coach said supplies that they could use the most include cleaning supplies such as dish soap, disinfectant, trash bags and more.

Crockett officials said that during the week they will be collecting supplies to take to the affected community. Supplies needed include:

Water

Non-perishable food

Clothes

Socks

Shoes

If you would like to donate items, you can drop them off at David Crockett High School through Friday.