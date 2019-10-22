David Crockett State Park holds Royal Ranger Rendezvous

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 300 people attended the Royal Ranger Rendezvous at David Crockett State Park last weekend.

The event was put on by the Frontiersmen Camping Fellowship, part of the Royal Rangers Boys’ Ministry. The ministry is an adventure-based church mentoring program for boys in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Organizers say events like this help boys prepare for adulthood.

Attendees from 10 different states and Puerto Rico participated in reenactments, axe throwing, archery, and more.