David Crockett senior heading to the Ivy League

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A David Crockett High School student is heading to the Ivy League.

Senior student Jack Roney has earned a full four-year scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania.

Roney was among more than 18,000 students who applied for QuestBridge’s National College Match program. Just over 1,400 applicants received scholarships.

David Crockett High School says the achievement is the first of it’s kind in school history.

“There’s a misconception that if you come from a smaller school or from an area not known to produce Ivy league students or something similar to that…that you can’t do that and I think the simple reality is that you can,” Roney said.

Roney says he plans to study anthropology and economics.