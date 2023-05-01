WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) — The David Crockett High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) is calling all car and bike lovers to the 5th annual Car and Bike Show.

The day-long event serves as a fundraiser for the David Crockett High School JROTC program. It’s set for Saturday, May 6 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with car and bike judging beginning at noon.

Both the car and bike categories have several divisions to enter. The Car and Bike show will be held in the David Crockett High School parking lot at 684 Old State Route 34 in Jonesborough.

Spectators are free and the cost to register a car or bike is $20. The first 25 entries will receive a dash plate.

For more information contact Christy Marshall at (423) 721-5288.