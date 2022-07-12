JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an apparent printer mix-up, the students of David Crockett High School received diplomas with the wrong city listed on them this spring, school officials say.

When last year’s seniors crossed the stage and took the piece of paper that they worked four years for, there was one small problem — the diplomas were wrong.

According to Washington County Schools public information officer Jarrod Adams, the vendor that provided the system’s printing had listed Gray, Tennessee on the document as the school’s location instead of Jonesborough. While the misprint posed no threat to graduation status, Adams said the school wanted to correct the mistake as quickly as possible.

While students held on to the incorrect document, the system had a new batch reprinted and announced that they would soon be available.

On July 28, David Crockett High School’s class of ’22 can visit their alma mater from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to pick up their new diploma. As of the school’s last update, each student can find the document with their old homeroom teacher.