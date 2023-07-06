JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Every year, David Crockett Athletics raises money for their programs through an annual race.

The Pioneer Pride 5K and Glow Run is loved by students, staff and community members alike and it returns on Saturday, August 12.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the high school and conclude downtown with not only the gratification of crossing the finish line but also, a block party.

The cost to participate is $20 for students and $25 for adults.

If you’d like to sign up, click here.

Josh Kite and Mark Jennings with David Crockett Athletics sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities time to talk about the race and how to get involved.