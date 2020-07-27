LIVE NOW /
David Crockett H.S. distributes Chromebooks to students

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — David Crockett High School began distributing Chromebooks to students on Monday.

This comes as Washington County, Tennessee students prepare to start the 2020–21 school year with virtual instruction.

The Chromebooks can be used at home and in the classroom.

The devices were handed out to sophomores, juniors, and seniors on Monday. Freshmen will pick theirs up on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and the school encourages everyone to wear masks.

