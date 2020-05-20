David Crockett, Daniel Boone graduation ceremony plans underway

Close up of graduation diploma. Shot with shallow depth of field.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education continues to plan for postponed 2020 graduation ceremonies for David Crockett and Daniel Boone high school graduates.

The board agreed to set aside a budget for both graduations, and they will vote on June 4 in regard to the number of guests for each graduate along with personal protective equipment requirements.

“If you happened to have it [graduation ceremony] tomorrow, you would have to take everybody’s temperature,” said Washington County Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary. “You would have to issue masks, and you would have to do social distancing, and you would have to restrict attendance.

“In two weeks’ time when this is scheduled, it could be completely different.”

Graduates can expect a graduation ceremony at their respective school.

David Crockett High School 2020 graduation ceremony will be at the DCHS football field at 9 a.m. on June 19, and Daniel Boone High School graduation ceremony will be at the DBHS football field at 9 a.m. on June 20.

Back-up dates include July 24 and 25, respectively, according to Dr. Ashley Keys, the assistant director of secondary education within the Washington County education system.