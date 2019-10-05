David Crockett chorus makes large donation to Unicoi Co. Animal Shelter

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The David Crockett High School Choral Department came together to make a donation worth more than $1300 to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter.

At their fall concert the chorus decided to ditch the need for spectators to buy tickets. Instead, they asked everyone to bring a bag of cat litter or laundry detergent for the shelter.

60 containers of detergent and 45 containers of litter were collected. They also raised $900 for the shelter.

Shelter director Kevin King says donations like these keep the shelter running.

“It was such a wonderful surprise for us. We rely on donations for so much and we are so thankful they helped us,” says King.

