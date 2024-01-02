JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — While in Daytona, Florida for a tournament, the David Crockett High School boy’s varsity basketball team jumped into action to help people involved in a car crash.

“We’re sitting there and then out of nowhere, this car just gets demolished and kind of flips it upside down and lands on its side,” head coach Cody Connell said.

Members of the team were on their way to shop before dinner when they heard a collision at an intersection.

“When we heard that, we saw Coach Connell and his brothers and one of his brother’s wives come out, they all got out and started to go help them,” point guard Brody McGuire said. “We were going over there and everybody was knocking on the glass trying to see if anybody was conscious, and they were all conscious, and like kind of knocking back. And coach Connell jumped on top of the car, and we were all kind of helping people push up onto the car.”

Three people were inside the overturned vehicle.

Connell said he and others worked to pull people out. He said it was instinct to jump into action. What he didn’t know was his players were helping as well.

“At this point, wasn’t even thinking about my guys, about what they’re doing or I just assumed that they just stayed in the van,” Connell said. “Well, we go to hand me and the guys on top, we go to hand this older lady down to the people below us and I realize we’re handing them down to my players. It was like a cold chill went through my body like, man, this is amazing that my guys just instinct just automatically jumped out with us and we were all out there together.”

McGuire said he and his teammates felt like there weren’t enough people helping at the scene, so they got out and helped too. He was relieved that the people in the vehicle were unharmed.

“We were all kind of scared to see everybody come up out of the vehicle to see if any of them had any broken legs or arms anything, and it was awesome to see that all of them were okay,” McGuire said.

Connell said he’s thankful no one is hurt and for his team’s willingness to help.

“It’s more than basketball,” he said. “These guys, they didn’t have a clue who these people were, but they just, they knew that they needed help and they didn’t worry about anything else but going and help trying to save these people.”

Connell said he is blessed to have these players on his team.