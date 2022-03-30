JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The once Interim Fire Chief David Bell has been selected to be the permanent Fire Chief of the Johnson City Fire Department.

The announcement came Wednesday from Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball, who said that Bell’s “exciting vision for the future” is what makes him a good person for the job.

Bell served as an administrative district chief for more than two years where he oversaw budget, training and grants for the department.

In addition, he holds a master’s degree in safety, security and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University and was the first person in the department to obtain the fire officer designation from the Commission of Professional Credentialing, according to a release from the City of Johnson City.

Bell has also completed the nationally recognized premier fire rescue leadership training program known as the Executive Fire Officer Program offered by the National Fire Academy, which is designed to give senior fire officials an understanding of topics and challenges related to fire administration, according to the release.

Bell said that he feels very fortunate to have been selected for the position.

“There were a number of very qualified candidates, and I’m excited and eager to continue working alongside some of those individuals moving forward,” Bell said. “The fire service is a team effort and they truly care about this community. I am excited to continue the great work of our department and to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Johnson City.”

Earlier this month the Johnson City Fire Department became the sixth department in Tennessee to receive Accredited Agency status for meeting specific criteria set forth by the Commission on Fire Accreditation. According to the release, Bell was very involved in the process of becoming accredited, which started back in 2017.