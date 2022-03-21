JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Martin Center for the Arts at East Tennessee State University will be rocking on May 7 when Daughtry comes to town. The rock band, which saw great success in the 2000s and released its latest single in 2020, will perform at ETSU as part of its “Dearly Beloved” tour.

A release from ETSU states that Daughtry will perform in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Local tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25 starting at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, visit the Martin Center’s website or call the box office at 423-439-2787.

In addition to Daughtry, Canadian rock band Big Wreck will also play on May 7.

Daughtry’s self-titled debut album was nominated for four Grammy Awards and took home four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards.

“So many of us became devoted fans of Chris Daughtry years ago,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center and University Events. “We are so glad the band is back on tour with its new album and has scheduled a night in Johnson City at the Martin Center. I know they’ll set the place ‘on fire’ with their distinctive brand of rock.”

Daughtry has sold more than 9 million albums and 16 million singles.