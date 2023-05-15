JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Big Train Show at East Tennessee State University will return June 2-3.

Featuring 64,000 square feet of display space, the event will take place inside the Ballad Health Athletic Center, also known as the Mini-Dome.

According to ETSU, the Big Train Show will include dozens of vendors displaying model railroad items on more than 200 tables.

The event will be open Friday, June 2 from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $8 per day for adults. Children 12 years and under will be admitted for free.

The Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU will be open during the Big Train Show.