Dates and location changed for 2020 Johnson City Omnium

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 14th annual Johnson City Omnium has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event usually takes place in downtown Johnson City at the end of May, but this year’s has been rescheduled for Aug. 15–16.

It will also take place in Elizabethton instead of Johnson City.

Organizers say new policies will be implemented as a result of the pandemic.

The event will feature three races, two of which will follow the same routes as in previous years. There will be the Roan Groan which includes as many as 80 miles and 10,000 feet of climbing. Then there’s the Ballad Health Time Trail in Unicoi County. Finally, the Fat Tire Criterium will take place in downtown Elizabethton.

The criterium usually takes place in downtown Johnson City.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Science Hill High School NICA, or National Interscholastic Cycling Association, racing team, Johnson City Morning Rotary Foundation, Milligan Women’s Elite Cycling, and Carter County Amateur Radio Club.

