KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In anticipation of hiring new officers, the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has set a testing date for officer applicants in June.

A release from the KPD states that on June 14, a Police Applicant Testing Session will be held for those hoping to fill existing and upcoming vacancies within the department.

The department does accept applications throughout the year, but in order to take the test this session, applications must be submitted and received by May 29. Any applicants who do so later must wait until the next testing session date.

After the May 29 deadline, applicants will get an email and traditional letter confirming their testing session. Those will include details about the time and place of testing.

The testing session does not include a written examination, the KPD reports. The testing starts with a “physical agility evaluation at Domtar Park, which includes a mile run and a timed quarter-mile obstacle course designed to test attributes needed in the police field.

Following the testing, applications of those who passed the physical evaluation will be considered and will move on to an interview panel phase later in June. The last phase of the application process is an interview with the chief of police to determine the final selections out of the applicant pool.

Those chosen by the chief of police will go through a medical examination, psychological evaluation and a background investigation before being hired.

The KPD states that the starting salary for an officer trainee has recently been increased to $17.84 per hour ($37,107 annual). Officers are also city employees and subject to the city’s benefits plan.

Anyone with questions about the application process should call 423-229-9401.