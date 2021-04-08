Date set for damages trial in Sullivan County Baby Doe opioid case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A trial date has been set to determine the damages in the Sullivan County Baby Doe opioid case.

The case will go to trial on July 26 as the plaintiffs seek $2.4 billion in damages.

The plaintiffs include government entities and an infant who was born drug-dependent, known as Baby Doe.

Three local prosecutors filed the lawsuit in 2017 against opioid makers Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, and Endo Pharmaceuticals over their alleged roles in the region’s opioid abuse epidemic. Endo is the only corporate defendant left after the other two companies declared bankruptcy.

On Tuesday, a judge granted a default judgement in the case in favor of the plaintiffs.