JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough has announced the date and time for its annual Christmas tree lighting.

The Lighting of the Tree ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. next to the Washington County Courthouse.

The event will feature performances by David Crockett High School’s madrigal singers, Jonesborough Elementary and Grandview Elementary School students, and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

Local artist Jules Corriere will also tell a Christmas story.