DATA: Traffic crashes down, DUIs up on Memorial Day weekend 2020 in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region saw a drop in traffic crashes over Memorial Day weekend in 2020 compared to 2019 and an overall rise in DUI citations, according to data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Data from May 25 – 27 in 2019 compared to May 23 – 25 in 2020 shows that Unicoi County saw a 150% increase in vehicle crashes over the last year, increasing from two to five wrecks over that holiday weekend.

In the Tri-Cities region, Washington County saw the largest decrease in total crashes, dropping 66% overall. The total dropped from 39 in 2019 to 13 in 2020.

County Crash Type 2019 2020 Total Change Carter Injury

PDO

Total 3

5

8 4

6

10 7

11

18 25% Greene Fatal

Injury

PDO

Total 0

5

7

12 1

2

5

8 1

7

12

20 -33.33% Johnson Injury

PDO

Total 1

4

5 1

0

1 2

4

6 -80% Sullivan Fatal

Injury

PDO

Total 1

4

15

20 1

5

21

27 2

9

36

47 35% Unicoi Injury

PDO

Total 2

0

2 2

3

5 4

3

7 150% Washington Fatal

Injury

PDO

Total 1

12

26

39 0

2

11

13 1

14

37

52 -66.67% Total 86 64 105 -25.58% % Change Source: Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Note: PDO stands for “Property Damage Only.”

Here is a table of the total crash data for the Tri-Cities region:

Crash Type 2019 2020 Total Fatal 2 2 4 Injury 27 16 43 PDO 57 46 103 Total 86 64 150 Source: Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Driving Under the Influence citations have been on the rise over Memorial Day weekend, according to the following data from THP: