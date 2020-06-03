DATA: Traffic crashes down, DUIs up on Memorial Day weekend 2020 in Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region saw a drop in traffic crashes over Memorial Day weekend in 2020 compared to 2019 and an overall rise in DUI citations, according to data from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Data from May 25 – 27 in 2019 compared to May 23 – 25 in 2020 shows that Unicoi County saw a 150% increase in vehicle crashes over the last year, increasing from two to five wrecks over that holiday weekend.
In the Tri-Cities region, Washington County saw the largest decrease in total crashes, dropping 66% overall. The total dropped from 39 in 2019 to 13 in 2020.
|County
|Crash Type
|2019
|2020
|Total
|Change
|Carter
|Injury
PDO
Total
|3
5
8
|4
6
10
|7
11
18
|25%
|Greene
|Fatal
Injury
PDO
Total
|0
5
7
12
|1
2
5
8
|1
7
12
20
|-33.33%
|Johnson
|Injury
PDO
Total
|1
4
5
|1
0
1
|2
4
6
|-80%
|Sullivan
|Fatal
Injury
PDO
Total
|1
4
15
20
|1
5
21
27
|2
9
36
47
|35%
|Unicoi
|Injury
PDO
Total
|2
0
2
|2
3
5
|4
3
7
|150%
|Washington
|Fatal
Injury
PDO
Total
|1
12
26
39
|0
2
11
13
|1
14
37
52
|-66.67%
|Total
|86
|64
|105
|-25.58%
|% Change
Note: PDO stands for “Property Damage Only.”
Here is a table of the total crash data for the Tri-Cities region:
|Crash Type
|2019
|2020
|Total
|Fatal
|2
|2
|4
|Injury
|27
|16
|43
|PDO
|57
|46
|103
|Total
|86
|64
|150
Driving Under the Influence citations have been on the rise over Memorial Day weekend, according to the following data from THP:
|County
|2019
|2020
|Total
|Carter
|1
|1
|2
|Greene
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|3
|0
|3
|Sullivan
|1
|0
|1
|Unicoi
|0
|2
|2
|Washington
|0
|4
|4
|Total
|5
|8
|13