ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week.

There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads the investigation. Information regarding a suspect, victim or possible arrest has not yet been released by authorities.

News Channel 11 reached out to the TBI regarding a fatal shooting in Hawkins County; however, a TBI official disclosed only that the agency has “been contacted by the DA’s office about an investigation in Hawkins County.” That official referred News Channel 11 to the HCSO.

News Channel 11 reached out to the HCSO for additional information and did not receive an immediate response. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.