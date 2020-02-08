Darwin Day at Gray Fossil Site

Gray, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday marked Charles Darwin’s 210th birthday. The scientist’s research laid the foundation for the understanding of life on earth.

The Gray Fossil Site celebrated Darwin’s birthday, partnering with several organizations to share with visitors both prehistoric and modern biology. Visitors could make their own fossil molds, learn more about Charles Darwin’s research, and see live animals.

Partners for the day’s event included East Tennessee State University students and faculty, Bays Mountain Park, and the Hands On! Discovery Center.

“Darwin day is a time where we bring in natural historians and natural collections from all over the region. we bring in beetle collections, we bring in fossil collections,” Chris Widga, head curator of the fossil site said” “There’s all kinds of cool things out here that just basically celebrates natural history.”

Darwin’s studies helped form the foundation of modern biology and paleontology.

Employees with the Gray Fossil Site say this is their most popular annual event.