Darius Rucker to headline Fun Fest 2021, rest of concert series lineup announced

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest, Kingsport’s flagship summer festival, announced Darius Rucker will headline the 2021 Sunset Concert Series.

The festival celebrates its 40th anniversary on July 16 – 24, and the concert series will kick off on Thursday, July 22.

The entire lineup is below:

Photo: Visit Kingsport

Thursday, July 22 Crowder will headline the Contemporary Christian concert, who has played at Fun Fest several times before. Twyla Boyd, followed by Andrew Ripp, will open for Crowder on Thursday of the concert series. Friday, July 23 The Friday Night Concert will open with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. Old Crow Medicine Show will be the headline act. Saturday, July 24 Jake Hoot, Tennessee native and winner of Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice” will open the finale concert on Saturday night. Darius Rucker will headline for the festival finale.

The Sunset Concert Series will take place at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

Concert goers can expect the Eastman Fireworks Spectacular after Rucker’s performance.

General admissions tickets go on sale Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Those can be purchased at FunFest.net. Thursday and Friday tickets are $15 each, and tickets for the Saturday concert are $20.

For a VIP experience, you can purchase the ‘Friends of Festus’ package on the same day at the same website.

Tickets are sold online only until June 25, and will then be available for purchase at the Fun Fest Store located at 400 Clinchfield St., Ste. 100. in Kingsport.