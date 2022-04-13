WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A student at Daniel Boone High School was apprehended and transported to the Washington County Detention Center after a handgun was found in his backpack.

A release from the Washington County Department of Education, school resource officers (SROs) took the student into custody after the unloaded gun was found. Another student had reported to school administrators that the student had the weapon.

“After questioning the student and a thorough investigation of the student’s statements, it was

determined that this was an isolated event involving only the student who brought the unloaded

handgun onto the school campus,” the release states.

The handgun was confiscated prior to the student being taken into custody. He was then transported to the detention center. The release states no threats were made to any other students, teachers or staff members at Daniel Boone.

The district said in the release that since no threats were made and no one else was involved, the school day continued in a regular fashion.

“We would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officers, the Daniel Boone High School administration, and especially the courageous actions of the Daniel Boone High School

student who contacted the administration about this situation,” Daniel Boone principal Tim Campbell said in the release. “The courage of this student and the fast attention from the DBHS administration identified and isolated this potential threat without disrupting the DBHS campus.”

The student was identified only as a male by the release.

The incident remains under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. Anyone with information on the student or weapon is asked to contact the school district or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.