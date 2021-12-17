Daniel Boone MCJROTC assist Marines with Toys for Tots program

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, cadets of the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Program helped Marines at the United States Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray with their Toys for Tots program.

According to a release from the school’s MCJROTC program, the cadets helped the Marines bag and distribute more than 16,000 toys to families around the area.

Daniel Boone MCJROTC (Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Boone MCJROTC)

The toys went to more than 1,000 families throughout the area that combined have 8,000 kids.

The Toys for Tots program, which was founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, provides an average of 18 million toys to 7 million children who might otherwise do without every year, according to the release.