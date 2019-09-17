Daniel Boone JROTC receives regional Marine Corps Reserve Association Award

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone High School JROTC has been recognized for being one of the top Marine Corps JROTC programs in the country.

The program received the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the region, which includes 11 states.

The award means the Daniel Boone JROTC is one of the top four MCJROTC programs in the country.

The criteria for the award is based on a unit’s record of competitive activities, commitment of the cadets to school and community service, and results of an annual inspection.

This marks the program’s fourth consecutive and seventh overall MCRA award since 2010. The program has also been designated a Naval Honor School, which means it is among the top 10% nationwide.