JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Daniel Boone Marine Corp JROTC Cadet Jake Moody earned an award at a national competition in late June.

Several of Moody’s teammates also earned awards at the National Junior Olympic Air Rifle Matches from June 23-25.

Cadet Nanchaya Bailey earned a gold distinguished CMP marksmanship badge, while fellow Cadet Moody earned a silver, and Cadets Jozzlyn Stewart, Mackenzie Cole, Connor Rowan, Luke Higgins and Cavin Osborne won bronze badges.

Daniel Boone, a triple-crowned state champion, was the only school in Tennessee to compete.

