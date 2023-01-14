GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Future members of the armed forces from across East Tennessee showed off their skills today at Daniel Boone High School.

25 schools sent their JROTC drill teams to Gray for Daniel Boone’s annual drill meet to compete in a variety of military marching styles.

Teams were judged on a variety of categories to determine a winner, but they need precision and teamwork for a smooth drill.

Past the competition, Daniel Boone JROTC’s cadet major says it’s a good opportunity for students in JROTC to meet others planning on a career in the military.

“That’s a really big reason why we do this is to get a lot of different schools together from all the different kinds of branches. We can talk and ask each other about our program. It’s a big learning step and it’s a lot of fun as well,” said Jackson Ramsey.

Ramsey says this is the largest drill meet in the Southeast and Daniel Boone JROTC students spent over two months organizing the event.