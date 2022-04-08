GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Trailblazers’ administration is considering a modern upgrade to the way teachers grant their students permission to leave the classroom, in the form of an electronic hall pass.

“We were looking for something to improve our hall pass system, improve the number of students in the hallways,” Daniel Boone principal Tim Campbell said.

Campbell says everyone is using the new technology on a trial basis that began on Monday. So, for the last week, clipboard sign-out sheets with pencils attached by a dangling string have become a thing of the past.

Now, when a student wishes to use the restroom or needs to visit the school nurse, they can make the request through the program on their Chromebook computer.

“So, all the teacher has to do is just click the approve button and the student is gone,” Campbell said. “There’s no dialogue, so it’s not interrupting instruction.”

So far, the new system has been a hit with the school’s teachers.

“It’s time-efficient for the adults in the building,” Campbell said. “It’s just another safety guard where we know that we’re taking care of the students in the best possible manner.”

Campbell stressed that maintaining student safety is one of the major benefits of the program.

“This system allows us to know where students are headed. For example, if there were an emergency and we had to evacuate, sometimes students are in the restroom, in the clinic or in the office,” he said. “With the old paper and pencil system, you really didn’t know which restroom they had gone to, but this electronic system pinpoints where that student was headed.”

The electronic hall pass system has also allowed administrators to more quickly compile important data.

“We can check on the number of hall passes that are being issued, we can check on the teacher’s response time, so it really just makes us all accountable to each other,” Campbell said.

News Channel 11 has received a handful of concerns about the new system from Daniel Boone parents, but Campbell says he hasn’t heard any.

“I haven’t heard one negative thing about it,” he said, “So if there are complaints, we’d love to have them addressed to us so we can look into it and try to fix those problems.”

Campbell emphasized that the program is being used on a 60-day trial basis and that no permanent decision about its use in the future has been decided.

“We would get buy-in from our director [of schools], school board members, community members and that kind of thing, because we want everyone to know what we’re doing,” he said.