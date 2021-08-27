Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC earns new awards, senior recognized

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Daniel Boone High School has earned prestigious awards.

According to a spokesperson for the school’s MCJROTC program, the school has received the Marine Corps Reserve Association award, becoming the eighth MCRA award the school has earned since 2010.

In addition to the MCRA award, the school received the designation of a Naval Honor School for the 23rd consecutive year.

DBHS senior and MCJROTC program Cadet Major Jaylee M. Hamilton also became the sixth person in school history to earn the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross.

According to the statement from the DBHS MCJROTC program, recipients of this award are required to meet certain criteria such as, “maintaining an academic class standing in the top 25% of their school, demonstrate exemplary military and academic leadership while enrolled as a cadet in their senior year, possess qualities of leadership in scholastic activities, complete community and civic service hours, and maintain athletic participation.”

The Legion of Valor is an organization of military members who have received the awards such as the Medal of Honor and others.

Hamilton is currently the Commanding Officer of the MCJROTC program, captain of the State Champion Marksmanship Team, a Drill Team Commander and on the Physical Fitness Team.