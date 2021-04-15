Daniel Boone High School junior earns perfect ACT score

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Daniel Boone High School junior earned a perfect score on the ACT test.

Hannah Boyd scored a 36 on her second time taking the exam, which is used for college admissions. Less than one percent of students who take the exam earn a perfect score. The average score is around 21.

Boyd said she spent a lot of time prepping for the test by taking ACT prep courses.

“I really wanted to make a 36. I was not expecting to make it this one time that I took it though. I was thinking I’m going to have to take it again this summer, but I still pulled through and managed to get it,” Boyd said. “I’m really glad I don’t have to take it again.”

Her best advice for other students who plan to take the test: study and prepare a lot, but give yourself a break from studying in the days leading up to the test.

Boyd hopes to pursue a career in the medical or engineering field at the University of Tennessee.