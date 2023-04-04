WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Congratulations are in order for the Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC program.

The team of Jake Moody, Nanachays Bailey, Luke Higgins and Mackenzie Cole took home the title at the Tennessee State Air Rifle Championships by beating their nearest competition by more than 70 points.

Higgins won the individual title. Bailey and Moody finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The team excelled from top to bottom, according to school officials. The team of Brooklyn Zeigler, Xavier Bray, Connor Rowan and Cavin Osborne took a 4th-place finish. Boone’s team of Andreya Cox, Dulce Lopez, Crystal Cummings and Teri Gunter took 7th place.

Over 120 marksmen participated in the March 31 event at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.