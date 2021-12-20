Daniel Boone High School JROTC cadets honor fallen veterans with Wreaths Across America

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid the holiday season, student cadets at Daniel Boone High School aimed to honor local fallen veterans at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The Daniel Boone Marine JROTC placed wreaths at the foot of each grave with the help from Wreaths Across America. Boone cadets announced the name on each marker and saluted to ensure their service and sacrifice to the U.S. is never forgotten.

(PHOTO: DANIEL BOONE MARINE CORPS JROTC)

(PHOTO: DANIEL BOONE MARINE CORPS JROTC)

A release from the school’s Marine Corps JROTC program reads in part, “It is the mission of Wreaths Across America to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and to teach out children the value of freedom.”

Every December, Wreaths Across America is observed at more than 2,800 locations across the country.

The Washington County Mountain Home National Cemetery at Heroes Drive is the final resting place of over 17,000 service members.