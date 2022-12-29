WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four schools in Washington County, Tennessee experienced recent water damage, and Daniel Boone High School will likely need a new gymnasium floor as a result, according to the director of schools.

Jerry Boyd, director of Washington County Schools, told News Channel 11 that around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, a sprinkler system burst in the lobby outside of the gym. The water flowed into the gym, covering most of the floor and causing severe damage.

Boyd said the school’s maintenance staff quickly arrived and shut off the water; however, the school district expects the floor will need to be replaced following a complete assessment of the damage. That assessment could be finished as early as next week, Boyd said.

For the time being, Daniel Boone will schedule all gym-related activities like basketball games at other locations.

Water also reached the cafeteria and administration office at Daniel Boone, but Boyd said that water was easily cleaned up and did not result in any serious damage.

According to Boyd, Ridgeview Elementary also experienced water damage in its gymnasium. Boyd said the damage there was significantly less extensive than at Daniel Boone, but portions of the Ridgeview gym floor will likely still need to be replaced.

Damage was also reported at David Crockett High School and Grandview Elementary. Boyd described the damage at those two as “minimal and quickly cleaned up.”