JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials will meet with the Federal Emergency Management Agency next week about potentially getting federal funds to repair Daniel Boone High School’s damaged basketball court.

The court was damaged after a water pipe burst during frigid temperatures on Christmas.

School leaders will meet with FEMA on Monday since the damage could qualify for federal relief.

School officials say they are still finding small leaks and are hoping to hire another plumber.

The total cost of repairs has not been determined yet but officials are hoping to get a better idea next month.