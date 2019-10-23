‘Dangerous’ Sullivan County fugitive arrested in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested a “dangerous fugitive” who was wanted on several charges in Sullivan County.

Police in Bristol, Virginia arrested Joseph Michael Sayers, 32, on Tuesday.

The police department says detectives saw Sayers driving a green Honda CRV on Kings Mill Pike and tried to initiate a traffic stop on Old Airport Road. Sayers fled to the 900 block of Old Airport Road where he finally pulled over, according to BPD.

Police say he kicked two officers while being arrested.

Sayers was wanted in Sullivan County on charges of felony evading, reckless endangerment, and multiple traffic offenses.

Bristol, Virginia police charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Additional charges are pending.

Sayers is being held in the Bristol, Virginia jail without bond.

