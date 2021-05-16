Damascus Trail Days festival makes comeback

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Last year, trails were empty for the annual Damascus Trail Days festival after it was cancelled due to COVID-19, but this year people from all over returned.

The three-day festival in Damascus, which kicked off on Friday, started to wrap up on Sunday.

Hikers who came out for the festivities said it was nice to be back.

“It was really great to see people that you’ve met on the trail along the way because you could be a mile away from each other and never see each other again,” Hiker Kimberly Nuciforia said. “It’s really nice that everybody in a radius comes back together and you see how everybody’s been doing and see their faces again.”

Some of the activities held at the festival this year included a parade, auctions, workshops and lectures.

After the event, hikers hit the Appalachian trail, heading North and South, continuing on their journeys.