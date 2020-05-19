Damascus police: Man facing attempted capital murder charges after swerving at officers during chase

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – A Chilhowie man was arrested on Monday after a pursuit involving three different agencies.

According to a release from the Damascus Police Department, Taylor Wayne Trail, 23, of Chilhowie, was arrested after a pursuit began on Government Road.

The release says around 5 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to a white Chevrolet pickup truck stopped in the lane of Government Road.

According to the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Trail was sitting in the truck throwing beer cans. WCSO said Trail told a passerby that he was waiting on a police officer. Trail also allegedly told the passerby that he was going to “take his gun and show them.”

Damascus officers saw the truck leave at a high speed and go through the stop sign at Government Road and North Beaver Dam Avenue, according to the release.

Police report that the truck, driven by Trail, turned left onto Jeb Stuart and did not stop for officer signals.

The truck continued north on Interstate 81, where a Washington County deputy and a Glad Spring Police officer attempted to deploy stop sticks.

The release says when the deputy and officer attempted to deploy the sticks, Trail swerved towards them.

Damascus police report that the Virginia State Police performed a pit maneuver near the Smyth County line and successfully stopped the truck, ending the pursuit.

Trail was arrested and is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond, as of Monday afternoon.

Trail was charged with the following offenses by the Damascus Police Department:

Driving under the Influence First Offense

Felony Eluding Police

Refusal to Submit a Blood Test

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Glade Spring Police Department have each charged Trail with attempted capital murder of a police officer, since he swerved towards the officers on the interstate.

WCSO also reports that Trail had a protective order violation charge in Smyth County.