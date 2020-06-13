Daily prayer circle held at Founders Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd, Tri-Cities church members have been coming together for prayer and reflection.

Local church leaders and members have been meeting daily at the Founders Park Pavilion in downtown Johnson City for more than two weeks to pray.

“It’s just great to see the church come together,” said Scott Parker, pastor of By His Blood Ministries. “It’s one of those things we’ve always prayed for, we prayed for pastors to work together and come together, and now we’ve come together. Now we’ve got to do the second part, which is work together, and that’s what we’ve started to do.”

The churches plan to continue holding the 6 p.m. daily prayer circles and encourage anyone in the community to attend.