JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney took Ballad Health to task over its treatment of a victim in a recent alleged brutal abduction and sexual assault.

Finney’s letter to Ballad CEO Alan Levine runs through a litany of complaints over actions at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) the evening of Sept. 27 following the victim’s transport to the hospital along with her 1-year-old baby after first responders came to her aid in east Johnson City.

In a statement, Ballad said Levine has directed a detailed review of the situation.

First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney speaks outside a courtroom earlier this year. Photo: WJHL

The letter states the victim waited about five hours, long enough for her parents to fly to Johnson City from West Tennessee, before an assistant nurse manager completed a sexual assault kit.

The letter alleges that after she arrived by ambulance at 5:50 p.m., the woman:

Was taken to the emergency room despite sexual assault advocates’ recommendation she be taken to a special sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) room.

Waited in the crowded public ER waiting area while Christopher Bennett, who’s been accused of kidnapping and raping her, was still at large.

Was denied access to a lactation consultant when she requested to breastfeed her baby.

Waited hours to be administered a sexual assault kit test despite multiple requests from Amanda Brice, a sexual assault advocate with Johnson City’s Family Justice Center. Brice called Ballad’s SANE coordinator and two certified SANE nurses 3-4 times each to no avail, according to the letter.

Was reportedly treated poorly by staff after being taken to a room next to the hospital psych ward, with Brice having to retrieve blankets and sheets for her.

Was given a cup around an hour after her arrival when she had told nurses she wanted to use the bathroom.

In its statement, Ballad said emergency department staff serve many women who are raped or abused.

“Compassionate and prompt response is our policy and standard procedure,” the statement reads. “If this was not done in this case, measures will be taken to immediately address it, and Mr. Levine will share the results and actions taken with the District Attorney.”

According to police reports and a case against Bennett, the 48-year-old carjacked the victim’s vehicle not far from JCMC, drove her to an abandoned house on Woodlyn Road, and raped her before leaving her there and fleeing in her vehicle.

“Mr. Levine, I hope you will reach out to me so we can discuss this situation,” Finney wrote. “Our victims and your patients deserve better than this.”

Ballad wrote that Levine had tried to call Finney in the late afternoon and planned to speak directly to him as soon as possible.

“We are grateful for the work of our District Attorney and all law enforcement, and we share in their concern for crime victims we have the mutual responsibility to serve,” the letter says.

Ballad’s entire statement can be read below: