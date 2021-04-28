DA: Last weekend’s shooting in downtown Johnson City involved police officer’s daughter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A shooting that happened last weekend in downtown Johnson City involved the daughter of a Johnson City police officer, according to a local prosecutor.

District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said because of the woman’s relationship to the police department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.

According to the TBI, one person was shot at the corner of Cherry Street and Spring Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the TBI.

