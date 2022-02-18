KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Cora Cox Academy student accused of robbing another student at gunpoint in the school restroom may be tried as an adult.

According to 2nd Judicial District Attorney Gen. Barry Staubus, the adult charges would determine whether the 16-year-old will be transferred from a juvenile detention center to an adult jail.

Prosecutors expect a court hearing regarding this matter in May, Staubus added.

The teenager was a student at the Kingsport City Schools (KCS) alternative program in late January when police said he brought a loaded handgun to school and pointed it toward “at least one other student.”

Kingsport police charged him with two counts of aggravated robbery and for having a handgun on school property. No one was injured during the incident, and police recovered the weapon.