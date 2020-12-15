D-B music department to host online Christmas concert on Dec. 21

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local high school is not letting the pandemic stop their Christmas spirit this year. The Dobyns-Bennett High School’s music department is putting on “A Holiday Spectacular” later this month.

Many traditions have fallen by the wayside this year due to COVID-19, but Dobyns-Bennett’s annual Christmas concert was not one of those traditions, even though News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais found out that it’s going to look a little different.

The music department hopes to showcase student talent this year, instead of just the school’s competition band.

“While the band has been receiving lots of attention from the media, the concert also includes the choir and the orchestra, so it’s the entire music department of Dobyns-Bennett High School,” Lafe Cook, D-B Band Director said. “The fact that we’re doing it as a live stream actually gives us the opportunity to do some things that we wouldn’t have normally done if we were presenting a live concert.”

The event, which has not yet been fully edited, will be around an hour in length, Cook told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

“In addition to the concert bands, and the different choirs, the orchestra, we’re also going to have a percussion ensemble play which is so unique, and then our color guard that finished marching band season, really didn’t have as much to do because of the pandemic as they normally do, worked up a whole routine that they spin flags and weapons to and we’ve recorded that as well,” he explained.

All of these students have never performed together at one time, so this virtual concert will bring new opportunity.

“What a rarity to have something these days that is this big scale but we’ve really been trying our best to social distance and get everything in check, so I’m really glad to even have an opportunity,” D-B Senior and trombonist Levi Hochstetlar said.

With Dobyns-Bennett High School operating under a hybrid schedule, preparing for the concert has been tough.

“I really miss seeing everyone at the same time, because right now we’re hybrid. I really miss having the section as a whole because trying to piece together two halves of a section is sometimes kind of difficult,” D-B Senior and flute player Jillian Marlow said.

Through social media and group messages on their smartphones, band leaders have taken the responsibility of communication and camaraderie.

“I’m a section leader as well, so I and my other leaders, we’ve really come together to make sure everyone feels included, we made sure the freshmen felt welcome, even though we were in like this weird schedule thing,” Marlow explained. “It still feels like a family, like I know all these people, I love all these people.”

“Online” also means that the performers can watch the show in the comfort of their homes along with their loved ones.

“I think it’ll be interesting that they can watch it with their kids who performed, I think that’ll be kind of fun, it may be embarrassing for the player, but it’ll be kind of fun,” Marlow added.

To the seniors, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away so much, but this concert will be something they can cherish forever.

“Getting to know all these people through the band, and then being able to do it one last time, no matter how difficult it may be, no matter the setbacks, it just feels so great,” D-B Senior and clarinet player Fatima Shaikh explained. “It means a lot to me to be able to put this concert on. Since my freshman year I’ve met a lot of people through the band.”

The ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ event will be streamed on WJHL.com, as well as on the high school’s Facebook page.